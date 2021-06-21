Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

