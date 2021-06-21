KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $33.66

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.33. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 4,317 shares changing hands.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

