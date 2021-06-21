Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

