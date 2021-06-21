Korea Investment CORP Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

