Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $530.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.61. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

