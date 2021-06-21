Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 93.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

