Korea Investment CORP Purchases 139,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.51 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

