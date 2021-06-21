Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 5% Higher

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.81. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Kraton alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.