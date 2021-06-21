Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $26,561.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,368,545 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

