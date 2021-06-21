Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.35

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.35, but opened at $49.74. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

