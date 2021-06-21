Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $866.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

