Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report $940.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.19 million and the lowest is $922.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. 25,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,034. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.