Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Lamb Weston worth $194,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.4% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $77.95 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.