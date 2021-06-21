LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

