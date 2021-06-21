Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

