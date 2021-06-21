Leisure Capital Management Acquires 236 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

