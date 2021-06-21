Leisure Capital Management Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $844.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $847.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

