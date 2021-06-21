Leisure Capital Management Purchases 679 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.