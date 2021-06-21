Leisure Capital Management Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

