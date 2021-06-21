Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after acquiring an additional 547,217 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

