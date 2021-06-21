Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,223 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

WFC opened at $42.20 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

