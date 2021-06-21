Leisure Capital Management Takes $668,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24.

