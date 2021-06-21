Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

