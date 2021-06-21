Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.20.

LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

