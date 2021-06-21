Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.