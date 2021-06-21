Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 121,894 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,471,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

