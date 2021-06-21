Liberum Capital Boosts Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 350

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Loungers in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

Get Loungers alerts:

LGRS stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90. The company has a market capitalization of £287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.19.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.