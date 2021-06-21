Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 37,790 Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 20.07% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FITE opened at $51.86 on Monday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.