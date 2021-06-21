Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 64,670 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.75 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

