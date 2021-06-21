Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

NYSE NCLH opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

