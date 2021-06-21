Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

PFE stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

