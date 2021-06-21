Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

TDOC opened at $156.00 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

