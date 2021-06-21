Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23.

