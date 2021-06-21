Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

