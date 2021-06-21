Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.66

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 86948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of -69.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.