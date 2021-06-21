Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 796,107 shares.The stock last traded at $83.65 and had previously closed at $79.95.

Several analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

