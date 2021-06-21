Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report sales of $60.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $70.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $177.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.22 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $217.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold 6,919 shares of company stock valued at $125,075 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 77,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

