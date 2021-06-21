Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $74.43. 9,299,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.75.

