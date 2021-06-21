Lincoln Capital LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 346,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

