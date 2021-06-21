Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Lipocine Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

