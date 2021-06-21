Liquity Price Down 28.3% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00020677 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $455,081.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,476.16 or 1.00146229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,945,978 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

