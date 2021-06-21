Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $100,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

