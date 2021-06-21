LuaSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $4.23 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $58,396.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,830,839 coins and its circulating supply is 90,965,759 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.