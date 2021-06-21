Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 46,157 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

