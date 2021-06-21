LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $11.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $40.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.35 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

