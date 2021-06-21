Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. 56,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,387. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

