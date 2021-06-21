Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

NYSE:MGA traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. 113,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

