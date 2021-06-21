Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 315%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

