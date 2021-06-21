Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.