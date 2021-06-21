Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

